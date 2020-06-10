Milwaukee County issues face mask policy for county facilities

Milwaukee County will require people to wear face masks when entering county facilities and grounds with a controlled entry point. County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday it’s important to remember we’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks will not be required, but are highly recommended at Mitchell International Airport, public transportation […]

Source: WRN.com







