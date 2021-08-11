Milwaukee County health experts raise alarms about COVID-19 cases in children
“Previous variants, prior to delta, were not hospitalizing kids at such an alarming rate.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Who lost power around Wisconsin during Tuesday night storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 1:51 AM
Here are the areas of Wisconsin that have lost power as a result of Tuesday night's storms.
Photos: Tornado touches down near Black Creek
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 1:40 AM
A tornado touched down between Black Creek and Nichols in the Town of Maine in Outagamie County.
Tammy Baldwin is a yes, Ron Johnson a no on $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM
The measure is aimed at shoring up and improving America's roads, bridges, railways, water systems, and broadband internet.
Complaint: Woman screamed 'I'll kill you,' then disarmed and shot Oconto Falls officer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2021 at 11:20 PM
The officer noticed her weapon missing, then pleaded with the woman, "Don't do it. Don't do it," the complaint says.
Forbes says Packers, NFL values climb despite reduced attendance, game revenue during the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Forbes calculated that even in the middle of a pandemic, NFL team value increased the most in five years.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Wisconsin's longest-serving member of Congress, won't seek reelection
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse will not seek re-election, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with his plans.
Evers vetoes election bills as Republicans question presidential election that has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM
The Democratic governor said county officials should resist a Republican effort to seize their ballots and voting machines.
‘I’m out of gas’ – Ron Kind announces he won’t run for reelection
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Congressman Ron Kind will not seek reelection. The La Crosse Democrat making the announcement Tuesday in front of his childhood elementary school. “The truth is I’ve run out of gas. At the end of this term it’ll be 26 years of […]
