Milwaukee council approves $750,000 settlement with former Bucks player Sterling Brown in police misconduct lawsuit
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Mayor Tom Barrett will sign the settlement of a lawsuit brought nearly three years ago, according to a spokesman.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Milwaukee, where she tours UW-Milwaukee labs and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 6:44 PM
Kamala Harris will tour UW-Milwaukee's clean energy labs during her visit Tuesday. She'll also participate in a roundtable discussion.
-
No Mow May may grow on you
by Bob Hague on May 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM
No Mow May is something you may want to consider for your yard this month. Communities suspend enforcement of long-grass ordinances for the month, That allows owners to promote pollinator-friendly habitat early in the growing season. […]
-
Federal judge upholds schools' ban on gun T-shirts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM
Federal judge upholds schools' ban on T-shirts depicting guns, says some students' fears about violence are real
-
Milwaukee council approves $750,000 settlement with former Bucks player Sterling Brown in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM
Mayor Tom Barrett will sign the settlement of a lawsuit brought nearly three years ago, according to a spokesman.
-
To reach herd immunity goal, every percentage of vaccinated is critical
by Bob Hague on May 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM
Herd immunity to COVID-19 – what does it mean, and how will we know if we’ve gotten there? “Herd immunity is the concept that by having a large percentage of a population, or your herd, immune to a particular infectious disease, […]
-
Memorial fund set up for families of victims in Radisson deadly shooting, as one man...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM
"He is writing notes as he is not able to speak due to his jaw being wired shut. The nurses say he's a rockstar," the survivor's sister wrote.
-
Radisson gunman threatened former boss before deadly shooting but allowed by court to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM
A Brown County court granted a restraining order against Bruce K. Pofahl in March after he threatened his former boss.
-
What you need to know about this year's Green Bay farmers markets
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM
The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted a number of events in 2020 - including the Green Bay farmers' markets on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This is what you can expect in 2021.
-
Oneida restaurant shooting: What we know about the gunman, his motives, and the victims
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM
Here's what we know about the shooting near Green Bay on Saturday night at a Radisson restaurant that left 2 employees dead and one seriously injured.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.