Milwaukee Common Council approves mask ordinance

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday requiring people to wear masks in public spaces while the city’s COVID-19 health order is in place. Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic was the measure’s principal sponsor. “I want to be the one, that has no regrets, and says that I did everything I possibly could, so that […]

Source: WRN.com







