Milwaukee commission upholds police firing in connection with Brown arrest

Milwaukee officials are upholding the firing of a police officer who joked on social media about tasing and arresting Bucks player Sterling Brown. Erik Andrade plead his case before the Fire and Police Commission disciplinary panel Wednesday. “I have no problem saying that the officers handled the situation wrong.” He also apologized for the joke […]

