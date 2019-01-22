MillerCoors loses Miller Park naming contract to American Family Insurance
The Milwaukee Brewers won’t be playing at Miller Park in 2020, because the stadium is being renamed. WTMJ in Milwaukee reports that American Family Insurance has bought the naming rights to Miller Park when the current contract with MillerCoors runs out. The Brewers have announced a conference today at 2 pm to discuss a quote […]
Source: WRN.com
