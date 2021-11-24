Miller, William “Bill” F. Age 94 of Mauston

William F. “Bill” Miller, age 94 of Mauston passed away on November 20th at Fairview Nursing Home. He was born at home on March 16, 1927 to Herman and Amelia (Belke) Miller in the Township of Lindina, Juneau County.

Bill attended Sarnow School in Lindina Township and graduated from Mauston High School in 1944.

He farmed with his parents until he married his high school sweetheart, Vera Seebecker on September 24, 1947 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. He was a very good farmer and owned his own farm on Cheese Factory Road and raised 5 children over a span of 60 years. He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church and served as council president.

Bill was also a member of several organizations and served as president of the FFA in High School, FFA Alumni, 4-H Alumni and Mauston Lions Club.

Bill enjoyed playing baseball until the age of 50. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and dancing. He was happy watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports especially after selling his farm in 2007 and moving into Mauston.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years Vera, his children Sandi Peterson, Ken (Diana) Miller, Diane (Dave) Steinke, Sharie (Dave) Miles, and Dennis (Nancy) Miller. He is further survived by his sister Helen Petrowitz, sister-in-law Verda Jean Miller and a special cousin Sandy (Dennis) Herfel, along with 18 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, a brother Robert Miller and a son-in-law Mike Peterson.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI on Friday November 26th from 4:00pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 27th at St Paul’s Lutheran Church at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.