Miller, Vera Louise Age 94 of Mauston

The kindest lady with such infectious smile has gone to heaven. She left her earthly home on March 26th, 2023 with her family at her side. She fought her short battle with cancer. Vera Louise Miller, age 94 born on her Grandparents farm May3rd, 1928 to George and Sylvia (Fritz) Seebecker in The Township of Plymouth, Calumet County Chilton, Wisconsin. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith in Hilbert, Wisconsin, moved to Mauston the following year. She attended Mauston Grade School, Mile Bluff School and Lindina 4, graduated from Mauston High in 1947. She met William F. Miller in 1945 while in $-H. They were married in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston by Pastor Winters on September 24, 1947.

She was a member of Lindina Busy Bee’s 4-H as a junior and adult leader, St. Paul’s Ladies Aid, Church Choir and taught Sunday School. Joined the Lindina Go-Getters Homemakers in 1947, Quilts Club and Mauston Lioness where she was president for 4 years. Donated her time helping with bingo in the nursing homes until she was 91. Made quilts for hospitals, nursing homes and Hope House.

She raised her family of 5 on a farm in the Town of Lindina with her husband Bill. She worked part-time at Art’s Diner, Mauston Greenhouse, Bridgeview Gifts and Green, Pick and Save and Festival Foods as a floral designer for over 50 years. She loved to sing and dance.

She is survived by her children, Sandi Peterson of Waunakee, WI, Ken (Dianna) Miller, Diane (Dave) Steinke, Shari e (Dave) Miles, Dennis (Nancy) Miller all of Mauston. Special cousin Sandy (Denny) Herfel of Lodi., 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Brother Harold (Janice) Seebecker, sister-in-law Betty Seebecker, Helen Petrowitz, and Verda Jean Miller, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, brother Robert Seebecker, sister Dorothy Mauer, brother-in-laws Robert Miller and Robert Mauer, and son-in-law Michael Peterson.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wi Sunday April 2nd from 4 – 7 p.m. Funeral will be held on Monday, April 3rd at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour before service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

A special Thanks, to AGRACE hospice care and caregivers for their support and help, and Pastor Wilke.

