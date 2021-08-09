Miller, Rheinhart F. Age 95 of Mauston

Rheinhart F. Miller, 95 of Mauston left this world to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 5, 2021.

He was born on May 2, 1926 to Charles and Esther (Hagen) on the home farm in the Township of Summit. He was united into marriage to Marcelle Dreischmeier for 40 plus years and farmed the home farm, then divorced. He was Chairman of the Town of Summit for a time.

After leaving the farm, he worked at various jobs in the area, but his favorite was at Rittenhouse sawmill. Then he established his own sawmill (Miller’s Mill), and ran it for many years and made many friends along the way. He loved to joke and tell stories especially from his youth. He would tell what you could do with a dollar back then, and couldn’t comprehend how much things cost today.

He married his other love, Wilma in 1992. They enjoyed going to dances and did some traveling, mostly out west.

He loved and did a lot of snowmobiling in the 70’s and 80’s and received many recognitions for being a teacher for snowmobile safety classes for the D.N.R.

He was preceded into death by his parents, a brother Clarence, and a granddaughter Sandra Miller.

He is survived by his wife Wilma and her large extended family who has been very helpful over the years with special mention of Derrick. His children, Gerhardt (Jenny) Miller, Mauston, Linda (Wayne) Degner, Reedsburg, and Dean (Maria) Miller, Wonewoc. His sisters, Laura Friske, Mount Horeb, Bernice Erickson, New Lisbon, and brother, Bernard (Francis) Miller, Mauston, sister-in-law JoAnn (Al) Ballering, Eau Claire.

He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Faith Christian Church, Mauston, where friends may call on from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Friends may also call on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Plymouth Cemetery, Mauston.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







