Miller, Marcelle L., age 85, of Wonewoc

Marcelle L. Miller, age 85 years, of Wonewoc, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Heritage Manor in Elroy, Wisconsin.

She was born on December 4, 1931 to Henry and Mabel (Luethje) Drieschmeier in Wonewoc, baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and graduated from the Wonewoc High School. Marcelle was married to Rheinhart Miller for 40 years.

She worked on the farm and enjoyed her grandchildren, fishing, needlework & cross stitching and trips to the casino.

Survivors include her children, Gerhardt (Jenny) Miller, Linda (Wayne) Degner and Dean (Maria) Miller; nine Grandchildren and eighteen Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; an infant brother, Gerhart and a granddaughter, Sandra Miller.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the Picha (formerly Thompson) Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

