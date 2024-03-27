Miller, Lorraine E. Age 92 of Juneau County
Lorraine E. Miller, age 92, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. She passed away peacefully at her home following declining health.
She was born May 7, 1931 on Millard’s Prairie to Ed and Martha Klingbeil. Lorraine was united in marriage on October 5, 1957 to Kenneth Miller.
She worked at over a dozen different businesses beginning at Schultz’s Dime Store, many years at Elroy Community Dairy, and retiring from Hillsboro Footwear. A few business owners even came to her, asking her to come and work for them. She was an incredibly hard worker.
Along with working, she raised a family and helped her husband through his illness. She also took care of both of her parents and a dear aunt. After retiring she was able to participate in Ladies Aid at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a life-long member.
She enjoyed chatting on the phone with her circle of friends and watching Wheel of Fortune, though definitely not at the same time. Mom loved her family and spending time with them the most. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her a lot of joy. Granny will be greatly missed and loved always.
Survived by her children: Kathy (Jim) Harris, Dave Miller, Bruce Miller; Grandchildren: Jenny (Antoine), Josh (Brenda), Kelsy (Chris), Celeste (Clark); Great- Grandchildren: Cordin, Isabelle and Aniyah; Nieces: Karen, Jone, Betty, Linda, and Nicki; Nephews: Robert and Mike. And many dearly loved relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: Kenneth Miller (husband), Martha and Ed Klingbeil (parents), Dorothy Renner (sister), Ray Renner (brother-in-law), Blanche Miller (mother-in-law), Marian and John Milne (sister-in-law and brother-in-law), Donna (niece), Jim (nephew), Richard (nephew), Shelli (daughter-in-law).
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
