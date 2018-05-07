Miller, Gaylord age 86 of Mesa Arizona, formerly of Elroy
Gaylord Miller, age 86 of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Elroy, passed away on Saturday March 17, 2018 at Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held Saturday May 12, 2018 at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church will military honors and a meal to follow. Burial will be at a later date.
Source: WRJC.com
