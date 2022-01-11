Miller, Everett A. Age 94 of Camp Douglas
Everett A Miller
October 1, 1927 – January 8, 2022
Camp Douglas, WI
After living a full, wonderful life, Everett passed away at the age of 94.
Born in Cincinnati, OH, and raised in Camp Douglas, WI by his parents Art and May Miller. Everett grew up working on the family farm.
In his early years, Everett made fast friends with a man named Walt while the two served together in the Marines. During leave he traveled home to Virginia with Walt, where Walt’s sister, a pretty girl named Thelma, caught his eye. The two dated, but after Thelma made him her pineapple upside down cake, there was no going back! The two married while Everett was on leave for Christmas in 1953, marking 68 years of marriage.
Everett brought Thelma home to Camp Douglas, where they put down roots and raised four boys: Randy, Ken (Tammy), James (Rebecca), and Robert (Krista).
During his working years, Everett worked on the Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee. Working as a hot riveter, he would toss or catch hot metal rivets from the furnace and use them to secure steel beams. He spent the majority of his career working in the supply unit at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, eventually retiring as a Master Sergeant.
Everett’s service to his country and community didn’t end with the Marines and Air National Guard. He was involved with Boy Scouts, taking his rambunctious boys on camping trips, building canoes, and helping with meetings; an avid member of the Camp Douglas Lion’s Club where he volunteered with many of his dear friends; and a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church serving on both church council and cemetery board. He was also a member of American Legion.
Everett was also a farmer, raising beef cattle. He was a firm believer in building or repairing things over buying new, and of course, covering everything in an industrial coating of John Deere Green paint – built to last!
His sons Randy and Robert preceded him in death and met their father at the pearly gates. Also preceding Everett in death, his mother and father, Art and May and his brothers Donald and Richard. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Thelma, sons Ken (Tammy), and James (Rebecca), and daughter-in-law, Krista Miller-Landis (Ken). His nine grandchildren: Ashley, Emily (Josh), Nathan (Amanda), Nicole (Ryan), Calvin (Chloe), Justyn Landis, Maddison, McKenna, and Matthew. And his four great-grandchildren: Zayden, Jordy, Jaye, and Ivy.
A Memorial Service will take place on January 19th at 12:00pm at St. Stephen’s Church (215 Douglas St) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be at 3:30pm at St. Stephen’s Cemetery.
Donations can be made to: St. Stephen’s Church
215 Douglas St
Camp Douglas, WI 54618
Source: WRJC.com
-
