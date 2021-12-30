Military nurses trade 'Navy green for Bellin blue scrubs' as they start work at COVID-stricken Green Bay hospital
“Any additional nurse or respiratory therapist that we get allows us to to treat more individuals,” a Bellin official said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Judge says she doesn't understand how Vos could have so few records regarding Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM
The judge scheduled a hearing for Jan. 24 where she can hear from Vos or his aides about what he did to try to identify records related to the review.
DHS reports Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM
Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 coronavirus deaths over the course of in global pandemic. The Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that that the state has recorded 10,014 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with an additional 1,105 are considered […]
Local prep scores from Wednesday and Tuesday
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM
Upper Michigan landowners didn't get enough Porta-Johns for ice cave visitors — so they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM
U.P. landowners and high school students are working together to solve a bathroom problem for Eben Ice Caves visitors.
Weiss, Raymond E. Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM
Bice: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's 10 most controversial statements of 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson found himself praised on conservative websites and parodied on late-night TV because of his controversial statements in 2021.
UW-Madison researchers pour themselves into 40-year History of Cartography Project
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Over 40 years, the History of Cartography has reshaped how historians study and see maps, and by extension, the history of humanity.
A note to Green Bay Press-Gazette subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette will put out a combined weekend paper for the holidays on Thursday. The latest news is always available online.
