Mile Bluff’s April 21 Blood Drive moved to Olson Middle School

There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious, it is perishable, and the need for it is vital. Together, we can be a beacon of hope. In this COVID-19 pandemic, you can impact the health of your community and those in our state by donating blood.

Join your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, and do your part to help save lives by joining the Blood Center of Wisconsin for a blood drive at Olson Middle School on Tuesday, April 21 from 9 am to 2 pm.

This drive has been relocated from Mile Bluff Medical Center to Olson Middle School. This change was made to accommodate more donors and to provide the space needed for social distancing.

The drive will be held in the middle school gymnasium. All donors must use Door 13 to access the drive. This door is located on the side of school that leads from the middle school playground to the football field. There will be signs directed donors.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19. These steps include:

Taking donor temperatures at registration to ensure they are not elevated prior to entering donation areas

Asking donors to wash hands prior to screening

Screening donors for to see if they are currently experiencing coughing or shortness of breath

Asking donors if they have recently traveled to high-risk countries as defined by the CDC

If any of the above is true, donors will be asked to self-defer

Ensuring six feet of space between waiting chairs, donation chairs, and medical screens.

Sanitizing all equipment, beds and other surfaces between donors

In order to maintain social distancing and to accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

You can save up to three lives in your community by donating blood. The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center and the need for blood is critical across our state. All donors will receive a coupon for up to 4 FREE outdoor water park passes to Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

Make a blood donation on Tuesday, April 21 at Olson Middle School in Mauston. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Feel well on day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.

