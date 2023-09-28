Mile Bluff to host public open house October 10

After months of renovations, the construction on the main campus of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is nearing completion. If you’d like to get an inside look at the work that has taken place, make plans to attend the open house on Tuesday, October 10. The event will be held between 5:30 and 8:00 pm; and will feature the newly-renovated Infusion & Wound Center, hospital pharmacy, birthing center, and radiology suite.

If you are interested in seeing how services have been expanded, and how the patient experience has been enhanced, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.

At the open house, you can:

Walk through some of the new spaces

See before-and-after comparisons of the remodeled areas

Meet some of the staff

Enjoy light refreshments

Learn about what’s coming next

This event is free and open to the public. Tours begin in the new and expanded Infusion & Wound Center. Mark your calendars, and plan to attend the open house at Mile Bluff October 10.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.