Mile Bluff to Host Blood Drive on December 17th
During this season of giving, Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston invites the public to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive. The drive is scheduled for Tuesday, December 17 from 9 am to 2 pm. Each donation made at Mile Bluff could touch the lives of up to three people in the community.
Anyone who would like to make a donation is being asked to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Walk-ins will still be welcome at the Mile Bluff drive.
You can help someone in need especially when the need for blood is at an all time high. Make a blood donation on December 17 during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 visit www.bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.
Source: WRJC.com
