Mile Bluff to Hold Forum in New Lisbon February 15th

A community forum is being planned for Wednesday, February 15 at 5:30 pm in the New Lisbon Community Center / American Legion. The event will be hosted by Mile Bluff President and CEO, Dara Bartels, and is a follow-up to her forum in December.

Bartels will provide updates on the remodeling taking place at the main campus in Mauston, discuss current and upcoming facility changes, and share some of Mile Bluff’s strategies – including what’s taking place in New Lisbon. She will also take questions from those in attendance.

THE AGENDA FOR THE EVENING:

5:00 Doors open

5:30 Presentation begins – hear organizational updates and announcements

6:15 Q&A – have your questions addressed by Mile Bluff’s CEO

This is a casual event, and is open to the public. Come as you are and hear first-hand about some of the things taking place in local healthcare.

Source: WRJC.com







