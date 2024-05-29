Mile Bluff supports high school graduates
For generations, Mile Bluff has been providing healthcare services to residents throughout Juneau County and the surrounding areas. The medical center can continue to meet these needs thanks to the amazing team of dedicated professionals that remains committed to providing progressive, high-quality care at a local level.
While Mile Bluff is a smaller, independent health system in a world of large corporate organizations, the work and dedication of the care team is a testament to the power of rural healthcare. It is only fitting that during the graduation season, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mile Bluff Pharmacies, and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation supported the next generation of care providers.
Mile Bluff Medical Center annually awards $2,500 in scholarships between five local students pursuing further education in a healthcare-related field. This year, the winners included: Morgan Belille (Mauston), Brooklyn Gruen (Royall), Chloe Rubel-Healy (Necedah), Brett Flietner (New Lisbon), and Jacey Walker (Wisconsin Dells).
Mile Bluff Pharmacies annually awards a $500 scholarship to support a Mauston High School senior pursuing further education in a pharmacy-related field. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Alexxis Vang.
Due to the generosity of donors, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation was able to offer scholarships to high school seniors for the first time. The foundation awarded $4,000 in scholarships between four students pursuing further education in nursing. The winners included: Kathyrn Forster (Mauston), Colten Welter (New Lisbon), Marah Gruen (Royall), and Jaqueline Barrita-Santos (Wisconsin Dells).
The medical center, pharmacies and foundation would like to congratulate all the area graduates and wish them a healthy and successful future!
Source: WRJC.com
-
Mile Bluff supports high school graduates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 5:27 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/28
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:17 PM
-
Royall Blanks Brookwood to Advance in Baseball Post Season
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM
-
Hillsboro Softball Team Downs Ithaca to Advance to Sectional Final
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:14 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 29, 2024 at 11:45 AM
Cubs beat Brewers as starting pitching continues to dominate – Admirals open AHL’s Western Conference Finals tonight
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 29, 2024 at 10:25 AM
One person dead after Middleton house explosion (MIDDLETON) One person is confirmed dead after an explosion at a Middleton home late Tuesday night. Crews arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed in flames. Though the exact cause of the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Elijah Vue case: judge allows more time prior to Katrina Bauer’s next hearing (MANITOWOC) In the Elijah Vue case, a Manitowoc County Judge is allowing the attorney for 31-year-old Katrina Baur more time before her next court hearing. On […]
-
Fatal Accident in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM
-
Hillsboro Police Respond to Out of Control Resident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.