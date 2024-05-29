Mile Bluff supports high school graduates

For generations, Mile Bluff has been providing healthcare services to residents throughout Juneau County and the surrounding areas. The medical center can continue to meet these needs thanks to the amazing team of dedicated professionals that remains committed to providing progressive, high-quality care at a local level.

While Mile Bluff is a smaller, independent health system in a world of large corporate organizations, the work and dedication of the care team is a testament to the power of rural healthcare. It is only fitting that during the graduation season, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mile Bluff Pharmacies, and Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation supported the next generation of care providers.

Mile Bluff Medical Center annually awards $2,500 in scholarships between five local students pursuing further education in a healthcare-related field. This year, the winners included: Morgan Belille (Mauston), Brooklyn Gruen (Royall), Chloe Rubel-Healy (Necedah), Brett Flietner (New Lisbon), and Jacey Walker (Wisconsin Dells).

Mile Bluff Pharmacies annually awards a $500 scholarship to support a Mauston High School senior pursuing further education in a pharmacy-related field. This year, the scholarship was awarded to Alexxis Vang.

Due to the generosity of donors, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation was able to offer scholarships to high school seniors for the first time. The foundation awarded $4,000 in scholarships between four students pursuing further education in nursing. The winners included: Kathyrn Forster (Mauston), Colten Welter (New Lisbon), Marah Gruen (Royall), and Jaqueline Barrita-Santos (Wisconsin Dells).

The medical center, pharmacies and foundation would like to congratulate all the area graduates and wish them a healthy and successful future!

Source: WRJC.com







