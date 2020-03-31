Mile Bluff shifts all clinic care

The Mile Bluff organization continues to prepare its response to COVID-19. Efforts area underway to proactively conserve resources such as equipment, supplies and staff. With this in mind Mile Bluff has made the tough decision to temporarily pause the operations of its satellite clinics.

Beginning Wednesday April 1st the medical providers from the Elroy and Necedah clinics will begin seeing patients in Mauston, New Lisbon and Lake Delton.

Source: WRJC.com





