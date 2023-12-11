Mile Bluff Medical Center to Host Festival of Trees Event

You are invited to view over 30 trees that were decorated by the staff at Mile Bluff. Enjoy FREE cookies, hot cocoa and apple cider, and vote for your favorite tree. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the main lobby of the medical center in Mauston. All are welcome to attend!

