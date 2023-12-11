Mile Bluff Medical Center to Host Festival of Trees Event
You are invited to view over 30 trees that were decorated by the staff at Mile Bluff. Enjoy FREE cookies, hot cocoa and apple cider, and vote for your favorite tree. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the main lobby of the medical center in Mauston. All are welcome to attend!
Universities of Wisconsin Regents have rejected a deal with Republican leaders in the legislature. Saturday’s narrow 9-8 vote came just a day after the compromise was announced by System President Jay Rothman. The deal would have provided […]
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Friday that a deal reached with Republican leaders in the legislature should address concerns by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “The Assembly Speaker has very publicly held […]
