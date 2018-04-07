Mile Bluff Medical Center to hold 5th Annual Tweens’ Night Out

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation invites tween girls in fifth through eighth grade to discover, learn and shine at the fifth annual Tweens’ Night Out on Friday, April 13. This energetic event provides a safe environment for girls to learn about health and wellness topics as well as have an evening of entertainment and fun!

The event is free and begins at 5 pm in Mauston’s Olson Middle School, and is open to tween girls from all area school districts. During the event on Friday, April 13, girls will have the opportunity to visit with a number of community organizations and local health experts. Tweens will also get the chance to participate in interactive fitness sessions and attend a style show that will feature clothing from the Outlets at the Dells.

Tweens are welcome to come alone or attend with an adult. Everyone will receive a gift bag and will have a chance to win great prizes!

For more information, call Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495. This event is held in collaboration with Juneau County Women’s Health Initiative, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation.

Source: WRJC.com

