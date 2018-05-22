Mile Bluff Medical Center Holding Blood Drive May 29th
There will be a blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, May 29. Each donation made at Mile Bluff could touch the lives of up to three people in the community.
You can help someone in need. Make a blood donation on May 29 during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or log-on to www.bcw.edu/milebluff to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
- Weigh at least 110 lbs.
- Feel well on day of donation
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
- Present a photo ID with birth date
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS
Tips to remember the day you donate:
- Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.
- Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.
Source: WRJC.com
