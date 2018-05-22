Mile Bluff Medical Center Holding Blood Drive May 29th

There will be a blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, May 29. Each donation made at Mile Bluff could touch the lives of up to three people in the community.

You can help someone in need. Make a blood donation on May 29 during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center. To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or log-on to www.bcw.edu/milebluff to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 lbs.

Feel well on day of donation

Be free of major cold and flu symptoms

Present a photo ID with birth date

Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years

Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember the day you donate:

Bring along a photo ID such as a driver’s license.

Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following your donation.

Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following your donation.

