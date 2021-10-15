Mile Bluff Medical Center Blood Drive

Mile Bluff Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, October 19th from 10 am to 3pm. Call 1-877-232-4376 to sign up or visit the Mile Bluff Medical Center Facebook page and follow the link for instructions.

