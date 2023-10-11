Mile Bluff Hosting Health Fair October 19th

Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, October 19. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. A lipid profile testing is also available for a small fee.

Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.