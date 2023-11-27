Mile Bluff Health Fair December 21st
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, December 21. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. A lipid profile testing is also available for a small fee.
Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-847-1845 to reserve your spot today!
Source: WRJC.com
-
JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
Mile Bluff Health Fair December 21st
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM
-
GBB FULL Game: Mauston at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM
-
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
BB FULL Game: Necedah at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
-
Bill would limit foreign purchasers of Wisconsin ag and forest lands
by Bob Hague on November 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM
Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.