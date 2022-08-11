Mile Bluff has the Beef Coming to Elroy August 17th

Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the Elroy community for their support. On Wednesday, August 17, from 3:30 to 6:00 pm, Dara will set up outside of Elroy Family Medical Center where she is looking forward to interacting with residents and will be giving away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Elroy Fair.

Come visit with Dara and get some free beef on Wednesday, August 17 from 3:30 to 6:00 pm at Elroy Family Medical Center, located at 1515 Academy Street in the City of Elroy. Supplies are limited.

Source: WRJC.com







