Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum

A community forum is being planned for Thursday, April 28 from 5 to 7 pm in the Two Elk Event Center of The Lodge at Mauston. The meet-and-greet event will feature local healthcare news, and be hosted by Mile Bluff CEO, Dara Bartels, who encourages you to: “Come as you are, and get to know who we are.”

Throughout the evening, Dara will introduce you to Mile Bluff’s executive team, share information about plans for the future, and take time to answer your questions.

the agenda for the evening:

5:00 Social time – Heavy hors d’oeuvres served

5:45 Welcome and introduction – Meet Mile Bluff’s executive team

6:00 Presentation – “We walk together into the future”

6:45 Q&A

This event is open to members of the general public who are 18 and older. Seating is limited, so registration is required. Visit www.milebluff.com/forum or call 608-847-2995 to reserve your seat. When you register, you are welcome to suggest topics and/or questions you’d like Bartels to consider addressing in her presentation.

