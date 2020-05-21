Mikolite, Vivian Marclaire age 93 of Hinsdale Il

Vivian Marclaire Mikolite, age 93, of Hinsdale, Illinois died Monday, May 18, 2020 in Brookfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery, Town of Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com







