Mike Rogers – Michigan Republican surfaces inaccurate claim about noncitizen voters in Senate race
Rep. Elissa Slotkin “voted recently to let illegals vote in U.S. elections.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2024 at 7:45 PM
The Brewers Magic Number to clinch the Central Division is 16, they’ll host the Cardinals tonight – The Packers will head for Brazil early tomorrow morning, face the Eagles on Friday.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2024 at 10:57 AM
Willy Adames had quite a 29th birthday at Am Fam Field on Monday – The Packers head into the regular season this week as healthy as they’ve been in a long time.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 3, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Walz addresses pro-union crowd at Milwaukee’s Laborfest (MILWAUKEE) Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz spent his Labor Day in Milwaukee. The Minnesota governor addressed a pro-union crowd Monday at Laborfest on the city’s […]
-
Titletown Report for 9/3/2024
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2024 at 6:05 AM
The Packers are gearing up for their 2024-25 season – The season opener has plenty of unknowns and surprises.
-
Melrose-Mindoro Defeats Necedah in Football
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2024 at 6:36 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 30, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Department of Health Services confirms two deaths, one hospitalization from West Nile Virus (UNDATED) The deaths mark the first in the state this year due to the disease. DHS Disease Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says the cases originate out of […]
-
Allen, Robert Harry Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.