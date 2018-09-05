Mike McCabe – Mike McCabe says Minnesota is imprisoning half as many people as Wisconsin, with same crime rates

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | Mike McCabe says Minnesota is imprisoning half as many people as Wisconsin, with same crime rates



As this year’s governor race takes off, Republican Gov. Scott Walker has made crime and state prisons a hot topic. In an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet — a week ahead of the primary election — Walker claimed Democrats in the race wanted to cut the state prison population in half, which would "require the release of thousands of violent felons." We rated the claim Half True. The main problem: While a short time frame might require that, a longer time frame — and reducing incoming inmates as well as releasing some others — would not. What’s more, not every …

Source: Politifacts.com

