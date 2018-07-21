Mike Ellis, legend of Wisconsin politics, passes away
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Mike Ellis, a man who spent more than forty years of his life dedicated to Wisconsin politics, has passed away. Ellis died Friday morning, a family member tells says Ellis, a Republican, announced in 2014 that he would not seek re-election after 32 years of representing Neenah in the Wisconsin State Senate. He served as President of the State Senate from 2011 until his final days in office in 2015. “Tonette and I are saddened to hear of the pa…
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Fatal car crash on Highway 29 at Hickory Rd.7 hours ago
- Wisconsin researchers study genetic screening for Amish7 hours ago
- Wisconsin company hires former inmates to help them succeed9 hours ago
- Suspect arrested in Wausau hit and run crash that seriously injured pedestrian12 hours ago
- Little Lake Restoration Project future plans on hold13 hours ago
- Miller Art Museum displays local artist’s work14 hours ago
- Richard R Tauschek14 hours ago
- Police lip sync, Sam Dekker and Danica Patrick: Wisconsin loved these stories20 hours ago
- ALSO INSIDE1 day ago
- On the really wild side1 day ago
- GOP icon stood tall for decades in Madison1 day ago
- Pilot dead, two farm workers injured after plane crash near Sheboygan airport1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.