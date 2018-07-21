Mike Ellis, legend of Wisconsin politics, passes away

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Mike Ellis, a man who spent more than forty years of his life dedicated to Wisconsin politics, has passed away. Ellis died Friday morning, a family member tells says Ellis, a Republican, announced in 2014 that he would not seek re-election after 32 years of representing Neenah in the Wisconsin State Senate. He served as President of the State Senate from 2011 until his final days in office in 2015. “Tonette and I are saddened to hear of the pa…

