Mike Daniels takes kids shopping

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels and some of his teammates took 50 at-risk kids Christmas shopping as part of the Shop with a Jock event on Dec. 11, 2017.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com

