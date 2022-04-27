Mihal, Richard “Dick” Allen Age 79 of Necedah
Richard “Dick” Allen Mihal, age 79, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1943 to Stefan and Julia (Sramek) Mihal in Milwaukee. He proudly served in the United States Army. Dick was united in marriage to Georgette Kay Sturdevant on September 9, 1967 in Milwaukee. They later relocated to Necedah. Dick’s faith and family were his greatest blessings in life. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Georgette; children, Rachelle (Chuck), Jennifer (Amos); grandchildren, Tim (Angel), Nick, Sam; great grandchildren, Peyton and Mia; sisters, Julie and Marlene; brother, Steve (Bonnie); along with many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stefan and Julia; along with a sister, Helen (John).
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Necedah Assembly of God Church, with full military honors and a luncheon to follow the memorial service at the church. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday, May 14, 2022 , from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
