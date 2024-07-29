Midwest sees surge in calls to poison control centers amid bumper crop of wild mushrooms
The warm, soggy summer across much of the Midwest has produced a bumper crop of wild mushrooms — and a surge in calls to poison control centers. At the Minnesota Regional Poison Center, calls from April through July were up…
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Packers sign Love to extension – Brewers salvage series finale with Miami – U.S. leads the medal count at Paris Olympics
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 29, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee woman dies after being struck by SUV and police car (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police are investigating the weekend death of a woman struck by two vehicles-one of them a police car. It happened early Saturday morning on the city’s west […]
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 28, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Statue honoring Vel R. Phillips unveiled (MADISON) A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 26, 2024 at 6:08 PM
Jordan Love continues to hold out from Packers practice – Olympics opening ceremonies tonight – Brewers host Marlins
Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM
