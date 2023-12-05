Midwest mystery: Iowa man still missing, 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found on highway
It has been two weeks since David Schultz’s semi-truck was found on a rural highway in northwest Iowa, its trailer still filled with baby pigs he was transporting. Searchers have scoured 100,000 acres near the highway in the days since…
Governor Evers signs $500 million AmFam Field funding package
by Raymond Neupert on December 5, 2023 at 9:02 PM
A bipartisan multimillion dollar deal to pay for renovations at American Family Field was signed by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday. Evers said the Brewers have been an essential part of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s cultural heritage. […]
Easy does it on the ice, says DNR warden
by Raymond Neupert on December 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Even though there’s ice on some lakes and rivers already doesn’t mean it’s safe to walk or drive on it. Department of Natural Resources warden Jacob Holsclaw says no ice is safe ice, and even less so in the early season. […]
Bipartisan bill would assist “DACA kids” in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on December 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM
At the Capitol, proposed bipartisan legislation would assist “DACA kids” – and boost the state’s workforce. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is a limited pool of people brought into the US as young children by their […]
