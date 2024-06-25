Midwest flooding devastation comes into focus as flood warnings are extended in other areas

The devastation from floodwaters was coming into focus for residents and officials near McCook Lake in North Sioux City, South Dakota, as water receded after days of heavy rains around the Midwest. Union County Emergency Management said Tuesday in a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.