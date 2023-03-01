Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan
Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states beginning in 2024 under a rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. The proposed rule released Wednesday is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Taxpayers' bill for the shuttered Michael Gableman election review keeps growing. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM
The latest legal tab brings taxpayers' costs related to the Michael Gableman review of the 2020 election to nearly $2.5 million.
Wisconsin Counties Association gets update on Opioids Task Force
by Bob Hague on March 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM
The Wisconsin Counties Association’s Opioid Task Force aims to help counties make the best use of their opioid settlement funds. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel is task force chair. He said that includes helping individual counties […]
Protasiewicz says she will recuse from cases involving the state Democratic Party, Kelly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM
But Protasiewicz said if elected she would not step away from cases involving abortion despite her campaign's intense focus on the issue.
JFC co-chairs say flat tax won’t make it into budget
by Bob Hague on March 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM
It looks as if a flat tax will not be part of the next state budget, but the Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s budget panel don’t rule it out eventually. Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, state Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring […]
Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing new charges in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM
William Ferrario faces felony charges of stalking and intimidating a victim and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Half-Court Buzzer Beater Ends New Lisbon’s Boys Basketballs Season
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM
WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final scores from Tuesday 2/28
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is already the most expensive in U.S. history, and there...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM
Democrats are pouring millions into liberal Janet Protasiewicz's campaign while Republicans are spending to back conservative Daniel Kelly.
Jimmy Carter's influence in Green Bay highlighted by work after his presidency
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM
From putting affordable housing in the national spotlight to opening his doors to future president of St. Norbert College, Jimmy Carter's local legacy
