The grant goes to Midsummer’s Griffon String Quartet to play mini-concerts for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, the elderly and their caregivers.
Next UW-Whitewater chancellor brings extensive background in enrollment management,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM
King's appointment comes after a string of leadership shake-ups dating back to 2018.
Richland County considers suing UW System to save UW-Richland campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
UW-Platteville proposes an online focus for the Richland campus. Richland County is considering other ideas, including legal action.
Green Bay entrepreneur goes from dreamer to doer, bringing Bambu Vietnamese drink shop to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM
His store will be the fourth location in Wisconsin, but nationwide, there are more than 70 shops in 22 states and Canada.
How did woman die in Outagamie sheriff's custody? Inquiry says safety locks on van...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Grand Chute woman, 43, opened door of transport vehicle and fell or jumped
Midsummer's Music gets a $10,000 NEA grant for programs for Alzheimer's, dementia patients
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM
The grant goes to Midsummer's Griffon String Quartet to play mini-concerts for Alzheimer's and dementia patients, the elderly and their caregivers.
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
DNR tightens fish consumption advisories for Madison, Wausau, Stevens Point lakes
by Raymond Neupert on January 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM
There are new fish consumption advisories being posted for the Yahara chain near Madison, and some lakes in Central Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources is recommending people limit the amount of fish they eat from the Yahara chain of […]
Wisconsin legislators approve constitutional amendment on bail for the April statewide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM
The state Assembly on Thursday approved the proposal in a bipartisan vote 74-23, with 10 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure.
FBI offers reward in firebombing at pro-life office
by WRN Contributor on January 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. The FBI says its investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office of Wisconsin Family Action […]
