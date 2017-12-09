Middleton leads Bucks in comeback win

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their win streak to two games, coming from behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-102 on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Khris Middleton poured in a game high 31 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points and 11 rebounds and Eric […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.