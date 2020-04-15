Mid Week Juneau County COVID 19 Updates

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 3721

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1091 (29%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 182

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 7

According to the model created by DHS, Wisconsin was projected to have 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have ultimately resulted in somewhere between 440 and 1,500 deaths. These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth in positive cases; however, since the Safer at Home order, there has been a decrease in exponential growth in the number of cases. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and, over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

The best strategy we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit physical contact between people. This is why Safer at Home and physical distancing policies have proven effective.

The point of these policies is to flatten the curve enough to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. By reducing the number of cases and delaying the peak number of cases, we are able to build our health care capacity. This includes buying needed medical supplies, finding more health care professionals, ensuring adequate hospital beds, increasing testing, and expanding our contact tracing teams.

We will get through this. With all of us doing our part by staying Safer at Home, we will flatten the curve and save lives.

Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.

We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.

Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.

You are not alone. We are in this together.

