Mid-State Technical College seeks donations to equip new Stevens Point job center designed to address worker shortage
The $11 million Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center is intended partly to address the labor shortage.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Your guide to the 2022 spring election in the Green Bay area, including city council,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM
A look at each race in the Green Bay area, with information about the April 5 spring election.
Q&A: Former Green Bay council member Andy Nicholson faces civil engineer Jim Hutchinson...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Andy Nicholson was on the council for 18 years before losing his election in 2020. Jim Hutchison is a newcomer to politics who is a civil engineer.
Untraceable 'ghost guns' pose new worry for police, threaten to serve as new currency in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Despite police, DA's concerns, a kit that enables people to finish assembly of a gun is not illegal, despite the lack of a serial number on weapon.
Q&A: Three-term incumbent challenged by a fresh face to local politics in Green Bay City...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Green Bay District 4 spring election on April 5 puts incumbent Bill Galvin up against political newcomer Natalie Hoffman.
Slippery roads Wednesday morning, with rain and sleet until Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 12:51 AM
Precipitation will mostly stick to rain across central and east-central Wisconsin, with snow in the north.
Vos says he may withdraw subpoenas, hinting at an end to the Republican review of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he may abandon subpoenas he's issued since last fall to officials as part of a partisan review of the 2020 election.
In Brown County Board District 22, incumbent Tom Peters faces challenge from Kenneth Mika...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Brown County Board Member Tom Peters faces a challenge from Kenneth Mika for the District 22 seat in the April 5 election.
Fact check: Claim on who gets credit for tax cut doesn't tell full story
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM
Wisconsin Initiative group says "Gov. Tony Evers brought Republicans and Democrats together to cut income taxes for the middle class."
