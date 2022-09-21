Michels wants to halt all paroles in Wisconsin, citing release of violent offenders under Evers. Many of those were required by law

The parole commission has granted discretionary paroles at a slightly higher rate under Gov. Tony Evers than it did during the Gov. Scott Walker’s two terms.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.