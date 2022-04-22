Michels enters race for governor, La Follette gets Dem primary challenger

Another Republican enters the race for Wisconsin governor. Wealthy Waukesha pipeline construction executive Tim Michels filed paperwork on Friday. He’ll join former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, consultant and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson and state Representative Tim Ramthun in the August Republican primary. The winner will advance to oppose incumbent Democrat, Governor Tony Evers. Michels’ sole […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.