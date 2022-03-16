Michael Gableman says 'absurd' nursing home voter rates signal fraud, but election data doesn't support his claims
In his latest report, Gableman reported 30 nursing homes in Milwaukee County saw 100% turnout but election data doesn’t match his claim.
Students and alumni express shock and hope in wake of St. Norbert College president's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM
St. Norbert College students pushed to extend President Brian Bruess' contract. Three years later, he is leaving the college for a new position.
Q&A: Meet the 4 candidates running for 2 open seats on Ashwaubenon School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Press-Gazette sent each candidate running for the Ashwaubenon School Board a questionnaire explaining why they are running.
Green Bay police chief tells neighborhood group he won't exaggerate violence to get more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 12:38 AM
In an address to the Preble Neighborhood Association, Chief Chris Davis discussed the most common crimes in the city and staffing issues.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet with a group pushing to decertify the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will talk to the group at the state Capitol before he and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu meet with leaders of each county Republican Party.
Wisconsin Elections Commission won't sanction Republicans who posed as presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM
The state Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans for falsely claiming to be presidential electors in 2020.
'The foundation of our administration': James R. Klauser, key adviser to former Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM
As Department of Administration secretary, James R. Klauser became the most powerful and effective state government bureaucrat of the last 40 years.
Gov. Tony Evers spending $50 million in federal funds to boost police forces and clear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM
Gov. Evers announced the spending plan to fund police forces across the state, clear court backlogs and a bulk of the spending in Milwaukee.
St. Norbert College President Bruess to leave, named president of College of Saint...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Brian Bruess was named president of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minn.
