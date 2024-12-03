Miami's playoff hopes nosedive as Alabama rises in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
Miami’s playoff hopes took a nosedive while Alabama’s got a boost in the last rankings before the College Football Playoff bracket is set next weekend. The Hurricanes moved down six spots to No. 12 after suffering their second loss of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/2
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM
-
Von Falkenstein Heroics Lead Hillsboro By Kickapoo in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:59 PM
-
New Lisbon Hangs on for Thrilling Boys Basketball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
Hunkins, Daniel F. “Hunky” Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:51 PM
-
Orlowski, Richark (Rick) Joseph Age 76 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 5:50 PM
-
Chambers, Roger Lee Age 86 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:21 PM
-
Haschke, Artress Annie Age 98 of Fountain Township New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM
-
Leikness, Lela L. Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:06 PM
-
Titletown Report for 12/3/2024
by Bill Scott on December 3, 2024 at 11:55 AM
Little known corner Robert Rochelle got the Packers rolling with a key special teams play against Miami and he did it while playing after the loss of two close friends.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.