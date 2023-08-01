MHS Class of 88 Holding 35th Reunion on August 5th

The Mauston High School Class of 1988 35-year reunion is August 5!

Even if you’re not the Class of 1988, we’d love to see you there. Leaders from our class have made arrangements for us to meet at the O’Dells clubhouse (right next to the Dirty Turtle) starting at 2pm. Feel free to bring food, drink, lawn chairs, swim suit, or whatever you like! At 7pm we’ll wander next door to the Dirty Turtle for some live music and more catching up. Dirty Turtle has a menu if you’d like to order food, and of course plenty of beverages. Hope to see a lot of folks from the Mauston area.

Source: WRJC.com







