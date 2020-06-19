Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay to reopen July 31 for first shows since coronavirus pandemic started

The downtown Green Bay venue closed in mid-March when the state’s sfaer-at-home order went into effect because of COVID-19.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment