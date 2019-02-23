Meurett Pins His Way Into State Championship Match
Mauston Golden Eagles heavyweight wrestler Dom Meurett is headed to the State Championship match in Division 2 after pinning his way once again to the finals.Â Meurett opened action early Friday afternoon by getting a 3rd period pin over Sean Hassemer of Owen-Withee.Â Meurett then secured a spot in the finals by pinning Logan Peterson of Ellsworth.Â The pin again came in the 3rd period.Â Meurett will now wrestle undefeated Logan Zschermitz of Spencer Columbus Catholic in the championship match tonight.Â NOW92oneFM and wrjc.com will be covering the championship round live from the Kohl Center tonight beginning around 5pm.
Source: WRJC.com
