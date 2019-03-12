Meth Found During Traffic Stop in Vernon County

Vernon County Sheriff Department arrested of Dillon J. Hale, age 30, of Winona, MN, following a traffic stop.

On March 11th, 2019, shortly after midnight, a Vernon County deputy observed a suspicious vehicle on State Highway 35, north of Stoddard, WI. A traffic stop was conducted on Mallard Lane, just off of State Highway 35. The operator was identified as Dillon J. Hale, and the passenger was identified as Marvella NL Collins, age 47, formerly of Sparta, WI.

The deputy observed indicators of drug impairment and a K9 from the City of La Crosse was called to assist. The K9 performed a free air exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted. Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine Paraphernalia was located on Dillon Hale. Hale also had a suspended driver’s license and a Felony Warrant out of Winona, MN, for failing to follow his requirements of his Parole conditions.

Hale was taken into custody and is facing tentative charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the City of La Crosse K9 Unit.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.